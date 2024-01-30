Watch CBS News
Three-time Tony Award winner Hinton Battle dies at 67 after lengthy illness

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Three-time Tony Award winner Hinton Battle has died.

Battle was a veteran of the stage. He made his Broadway debut in 1975 at age 15, portraying the Scarecrow in "The Wiz."

He won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical three times over the course of his career, for "Sophisticated Ladies," "The Tap Dance Kid" and the original 1991 production of "Miss Saigon."

Battle also appeared on screen in movies, such as "Dreamgirls," and on television shows, including "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."

Battle passed away Tuesday at age 67 after a lengthy illness.

First published on January 30, 2024 / 9:44 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

