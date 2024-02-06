New Jersey hotel's abrupt closure leaves event planners scrambling

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. -- The sale of a New Jersey hotel has now left venues scrambling to find a new place to hold their events.

It's been a staple for more than 40 years -- the Hilton in Woodcliff Lake.

"It's a place that I've come to for the better part of my entire life," Sen. Holly Schepisi said.

So many, including the state senator, have close ties with the hotel.

"Even for myself, I had my own Sweet 16 here 36 years ago," Schepisi said.

But now an abrupt end -- the Hilton is shuttering its doors on Feb. 26.

"Ever since the pandemic, we've seen a downturn in economic activity," Woodcliff Lake Mayor Carlos Rendo said.

Rendo says as corporations left, they also left empty spaces behind.

"There is less of a need for hotel space, and they have been struggling since then," he said.

But the quick sale of the hotel to a local development company is now leaving people with weddings and other events that were booked at the hotel scrambling.

"This takes a whole year to plan this thing. We signed a contract probably four months ago," said Jeff, a sponsor of the Dead Man's Curve Wild Weekend.

The sold-out car show is planned for Labor Day weekend with nearly 20,000 spectators expected to attend.

"Knew nothing about-- this was like a gut punch to us. We just found out two weeks ago, 10 days ago, and so we're like in a, in a bad way right now," Jeff said.

Rendo says the hotel building was put up for auction in November and the sale was just announced two weeks ago.

As people look for a new place to host their events, Rendo says employees will be located to other Hilton properties.

Whatever the plan turns out to be, Jeff has hopes he going to make his new deadline to find a new venue for his car show.

"We're gonna have a show this year. You know, we're, we're determined, we'll have it somewhere. We just have to find the right place," he said.

In a statement, the management company for the property told us: