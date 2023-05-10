Police seek suspects in string of gas station robberies in Essex County

HILLSIDE, N.J. -- Police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection to at least four gas station robberies in Essex County.

The first robbery happened around 6 p.m. Saturday at a Mobil gas station on North Broad Street in Hillside.

Police say the two suspects drove up to the gas station in a black Hyundai Santa Fe. One suspect allegedly brandished a weapon at the gas station attendant and took money from his pockets and the cash register. He then allegedly tried to carjack and rob a customer but fled without taking anything.

About 20 minutes later, police say suspects and a vehicle matching the same description were involved in a robbery at a nearby Express Fuel gas station on Route 22.

Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, police say the two suspects robbed the same two gas stations. This time, police say they were in a black Kia Optima and the victims did not see any weapons.

Police say around 7:30 p.m. Monday, two suspects in a white Kia Sorento robbed the Express Fuel again. The victim did not see a weapon.

According to police, both the Hyundai Santa Fe and the Kia Optima had been stolen from Newark, and the Kia Sorento was involved in another gas station robbery in Irvington.

No injuries were reported in any of the robberies.

Police continue to investigate.