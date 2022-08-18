HHS plans to distribute monkeypox vaccine at events that have "high attendance of gay and bisexual men"

NEW YORK -- The White House says more monkeypox vaccine doses are on the way to combat the outbreak.

Thursday, the Biden administration's monkeypox response coordinator said 1.8 million more doses will be available for jurisdictions to order starting Monday.

Bob Fenton, the response coordinator, also said the Health and Human Services Department is starting a new initiative to distribute the vaccine at large events geared toward communities at the highest risk for monkeypox.

"HHS is launching a pilot program to provide up to 50,000 doses from the national stockpile to be made available for Pride and other events that will have high attendance of gay and bisexual men," said Fenton.

New York has more than 2,600 cases, the most of any state.