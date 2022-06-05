19-year-old killed, 3 others wounded in Hempstead shooting, Nassau Police say

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- Nassau County Police are investigating after four people were shot, including one who was killed, in Hempstead.

Officers found multiple people with gunshot wounds just after 10 p.m. Saturday on Terrace Avenue, police said.

A 19-year-old male was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Three men, ages 23, 31 and 35, were hospitalized with gunshot wounds to the ankle and thigh. They were in stable condition, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or 911. All callers will remain anonymous.