Mark Perez becomes first Hispanic American to reach rank of sergeant in the history of Hempstead

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- History is being made in one Long Island village after decades of waiting.

The first Hispanic American has been promoted to higher office within the Hempstead Village police force.

"It means the world. I grew up here. This is my home," Mark Perez said.

Perez's family watched as he was promoted from officer to sergeant, becoming the first Hispanic American to reach that rank in the history of Hempstead Village.

"Hopefully moments like this give other people motivation to say hey, if he can do it, I can do it, too," Perez said.

His wife, Lilly Perez, pinned his shield. As a Nassau County sergeant, she no longer outranks him.

"He's making history today, and we couldn't be prouder," she said.

It's long overdue, residents complain. In this village of nearly 60,000, the census now shows that in Hempstead, the most populous village in New York state, Black people make up 39% but Hispanic people are 50% of the population.

"It's just really a wonderful moment to see someone, a Hispanic, achieve this distinction, as a sergeant here in Hempstead," said Melissa Figueroa, with the Nassau County Hispanic-American Advisory Board.

Out of 115 sworn officers, there are just 10 Hispanics on the force alongside 33 African Americans and 73 White officers.

"They need more police, Spanish police officers," one person said.

"They don't have a second language, that is the problem," another person said.

The village is home to colleges. Nearby are the Nassau Coliseum, the Hub and houses of worship steeped in history.

"Them actively trying to promote and enforce diversity is really good," one person said.

The mayor, police chief and assistant, who are all African American, welcome the change Sgt. Mark Perez brings.

"We hope that he does lead the way. We hope that more of our Hispanic community takes the exam that's coming up in early 2024," Hempstead Village Police Chief Richard Holland said.

Members of the proud Latino population say they deserve equal representation and respect, amid a Hispanic renaissance here.