Water quality concerns raised on Long Island due to 1,4-dioxane

By Jesse Zanger

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. - Hempstead officials want federal help after they say unhealthy levels of the chemical 1,4-dioxane was found in all nine of the town's wells. 

They held a news conference Wednesday calling for for federal help constructing a new, state-of-the-0art water system to remove the 1,4-dioxane and other PFAS, which are also known as "forever chemicals." 

Town leaders say 1,4-dioxane is a likely carcinogen that could cause liver and kidney cancer. 

In 2019, Hempstead joined 25 water suppliers across Long Island to sue manufacturers for selling products that contained 1,4-dioxane, claiming the manufacturers knew, or should have known, the compound "would inevitably reach groundwater." 

What is 1,4-dioxane?

1,4-dioxane is a clear liquid with a faint odor that mixes easily with water, according to the CDC. While 1,4-dioxane breaks down easily in the air, in water it is stable and doesn't break down. 

According to the CDC, studies in workers did not indicate whether 1,4-dioxane causes cancer, but lab rats that drank water containing 1,4-dioxane for most of their lives developed liver cancer and cancer in the nose. 

"Scientists are debating the degree to which the findings in rats and mice apply to exposure situations commonly encountered by people," the CDC wrote. 

The EPA says 1,4-dioxane is likely a carcinogen in humans. 

