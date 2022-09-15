Watch CBS News
19-year-old fatally shot near McDonald's in Hempstead

By CBS New York Team

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting near a McDonald's in Hempstead.

Police say shots rang out just before 4 p.m. Wednesday near the restaurant on Peninsula Boulevard.

The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim was in the parking lot when individuals came up behind him and started shooting.

A car was also hit by gunfire.

Police say they believe the victim was targeted.

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 14, 2022 / 9:54 PM

