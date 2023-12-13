Man injured in possible attempted robbery in Hell's Kitchen, police say

Man injured in possible attempted robbery in Hell's Kitchen, police say

NEW YORK -- There was a large police presence in Hell's Kitchen after a shooting Wednesday.

It happened around 3:50 p.m., right across the street from CBS New York's studios, the CBS Broadcast Center.

Right now, 57th Street is closed between 10th and 11th streets.

Police say a man fired a shot, grazing another man during a possible attempted robbery.

The victim was taken away by ambulance.

Police are now looking for the suspect.