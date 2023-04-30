Police: Man shot twice after dispute outside Hell's Kitchen smoke shop
NEW YORK -- A man was injured in a shooting in Hell's Kitchen on Saturday.
It happened just before 6 p.m. outside a smoke shop at Ninth Avenue and West 46th Street.
Police say the 28-year-old victim was shot in the hip and the shoulder following some kind of dispute.
He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.
No arrests have been made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.