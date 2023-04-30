Watch CBS News
Police: Man shot twice after dispute outside Hell's Kitchen smoke shop

Man injured in shooting in Hell's Kitchen
Man injured in shooting in Hell's Kitchen 00:24

NEW YORK -- A man was injured in a shooting in Hell's Kitchen on Saturday.

It happened just before 6 p.m. outside a smoke shop at Ninth Avenue and West 46th Street.

Police say the 28-year-old victim was shot in the hip and the shoulder following some kind of dispute.

He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

No arrests have been made.

