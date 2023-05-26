Watch CBS News
Height, weight discrimination ban signed into law by Mayor Eric Adams

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams signed a bill banning height and weight discrimination in employment, housing and access to public accommodations into law on Friday.

Adams said the law will help level the playing field for all New Yorkers

"It shouldn't matter how tall you are or how much you weigh. When you're looking for a job and you are out on our town, or you are trying to get some form of accommodation or apartment to rent, you should not be treated differently," said Adams. 

The mayor said the law has an exemption when a person's weight or height would prevent them from performing a job's essential requirements. 

