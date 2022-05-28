Heavy rains flood apartment complex in Rockland County town of Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- Saturday afternoon's heavy rain had tenants at an apartment complex in Rockland County furious.

They told CBS2's Astrid Martinez flooding happens often during storms like this.

Residents say when rain starts to fall, water starts filling the parking lot and spilling into apartments.

Martinez arrived at the Spring Valley complex shortly after 4 p.m. as water was being pumped out of the lower level of an apartment complex.

Water from Saturday's storm got into every ground floor unit in the building and damaged several cars that were parked in the lot.

Earlier, Martinez spoke with a resident named Carolyn who has been living in the complex for six years. She said this type of flooding happens often, but she is not at her breaking point.

"I've lost my stuff in a storage over there, like almost two rooms of stuff from all that water that comes in, and there's no compensation for it," Carolyn said. "It is frustrating and I feel bad, not just for me but all the other residents,, especially the ones who can't express themselves because of the diversity in the language barrier."

Martinez did see the super of the property earlier. He didn't want to speak on camera, but was inside helping to pump out the water. She also called the leasing company and because it's the weekend no one picked up.