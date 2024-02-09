Heated school board meeting over gender neutral bathrooms at Clarkstown South High School

CLARKSTOWN, N.Y. -- There was a heated discussion at a Rockland County school board meeting after a vote to allow students to use bathrooms that best fit their gender identity.

Tempers flared Thursday night at Clarkstown South High School, as students and parents voiced their opinions.

The school board voted in December to adopt the New York State Department of Education's recommended policy that allows gender neutral restrooms and locker rooms.

Supports say it's their right to use the bathroom they identify and are comfortable with. Opponents are concerned gender neutral bathrooms will cause students and staff to be uncomfortable having the opposite biological sex in the same private space.

"I wish that I can feel comfortable to change in the restroom and not be walked in on by biological male. It's just uncomfortable," student Melina Canosa said.

"When you allow people to use the facilities that they feel most confident using, most comfortable, when you use the right name and the pronouns, that means you're looking at them and saying that I see you as a person," said policy supporter Orly Herard.

The policy already took effect, but opponents want it revoked.

The school board did not make a decision Thursday.