Heat wave brings another dangerously hot stretch to Tri-State Area. Here's how high temps could soar.

Another heat wave begins

Extreme heat returns Sunday. It's only going to get hotter over the next few days as we have another heat wave on the way.

CBS New York

Temps today will climb into the low 90s, but feel more like the mid and upper 90s. A pop-up shower or storm is possible as things heat up.

Beach forecast

CBS New York

If you're headed to the beach, there is a moderate to high rip current risk for Long Island and low risk for New Jersey. Be sure to use plenty of sunscreen - there's a burn time of under 15 minutes today.

Heat index could soar over 100 degrees

We've issued a Yellow Alert starting Monday and continuing through Wednesday.

CBS New York

Actual temps will be in the mid 90s and even get close to 100 inland. Peak heat indices will soar into the 105-110 degrees range.

Of course, along with the hazy, hot, humid weather, a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon each day.

Strong storms possible

Wednesday afternoon and evening look to have the best chance for some more widespread showers and storms, some of which could be strong.

CBS New York

That would be associated with a cold front that will hopefully help knock down the excessive humidity by the end of the week.

Enjoy your Sunday and stay cool this week!