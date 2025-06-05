Man arrested after guitar, mandolin belonging to the band Heart stolen from Atlantic City casino

Atlantic City police detectives were "straight on" the case after a guitar and mandolin were stolen from the band Heart before they performed at Hard Rock Atlantic City on Friday, May 30.

Now, a suspect has been arrested as police look to recover the instruments.

Officers were called to Hard Rock's Etess Arena on Friday for a report of the theft. They soon found surveillance video leading them to a suspect, Garfield Bennett. He was seen walking through Atlantic City and attempting to sell the instruments, police said in a news release.

Bennett, a 57-year-old Pleasantville resident, was charged with burglary and theft Wednesday. He was arrested on South Kentucky Avenue.

The missing instruments are a 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin, which performer Paul Moak has played for over 25 years. The other is a six-string electric Telecaster guitar, with a purple body and a multicolored floral design on the headstock. The baritone guitar was specially made for Heart's Nancy Wilson.

One of the two instruments has been sold and the whereabouts of the other are unknown. Police said anyone who possesses the stolen instruments should contact police and voluntarily surrender them — if not, they could be arrested and charged with receiving stolen property.

Wilson shared that the instruments were taken after gear was set up at the venue a day prior to the show. A reward is being offered for the instruments' safe return, no questions asked.

"These instruments are more than just tools of our trade — they're extensions of our musical souls," Wilson said in a statement posted on her Instagram. "We're heartbroken, and we're asking for their safe return, no questions asked. Their value to us is immeasurable."

Anyone with information should contact Atlantic City police or Tony Moon (TonyMoon@me.com).

"Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City remains committed to a safe and secure environment for all guests, performers and team members. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and deferring to their ongoing process regarding this incident," a spokesperson for the hotel and casino said in a statement. "At this time, we are unable to comment further due to the active nature of the investigation. The team is grateful to ACPD for their diligence and defer any further questions to them."

Heart postponed several shows in 2024 until this year after Ann Wilson announced she underwent surgery to remove a cancerous growth and preventative chemotherapy.