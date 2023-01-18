Hearing today on Hochul's nomination of Hector LaSalle for New York's top judge

NEW YORK -- The New York State Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing Wednesday on Gov. Kathy Hochul's controversial pick to become the state's top judge.

If approved by lawmakers, Hector LaSalle would become the first Latino to be chief judge on the state Court of Appeals.

But the governor's pick is getting pushback from her fellow Democrats in Albany, who say LaSalle has a history of cases that show he's the wrong person for the job.

Hochul must convince members of her own party not to reject her nominee. She joined other state Democrats and Latino leaders over the weekend pledging to stand by the veteran judge.

But progressives in the State Senate, which must approve the nomination, are set against the former prosecutor, saying they want someone who is more of a civil rights activist.

"We have a four-judge block on that court that has been taking it to the right, ruling against tenants, against workers, creating all sorts of decisions that are counter to what New Yorkers would prefer," State Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris said.

Ahead of Wednesday's public hearing, civil rights and labor leaders plan to call for LaSalle's nomination to be withdrawn. Activists and lawmakers point to a small number of the thousands of cases he has been associated with as the chief judge of the Appellate Division in Brooklyn, saying he's too conservative on the issues of labor, abortion rights and due process.

"We deserve a chief judge with a record that shows a commitment to representing all New Yorkers," said State Sen. Robert Jackson.

The former chief judge of the Court of Appeals says what the Senate is doing goes against the merit selection of judges and improperly politicizes the process.

"I think it's character distortion... it's an ambush," former chief judge Jonathan Lippman said.

"I examined all the records. I saw the cases, even those that are being maligned and used against him. And they are false, being falsely represented. And that's what I will not stand for," said Hochul.

If confirmed, LaSalle would be the first Latino to lead New York's seven-member high court and oversee the state's judicial system.