Health officials urge New Yorkers to stay up-to-date with vaccinations
NEW YORK -- City officials issued a health update Tuesday on the high cases of viruses heading into the holidays.
Starting this week, the city is making the updated COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine available to children ages 6 months to 4 years old.
The shots are available at all 11 public hospitals in the city.
The city's health commissioner said there has been a decrease in RSV cases and officials are watching flu cases, which started early this year and surged.
A masked-up Mayor Eric Adams spoke to New Yorkers about what's next.
"Encouragingly, this week we're starting to see a little bit of a flattening in transmission, but it's really too early to tell whether we have hit our peak," Adams said.
Authorities are urging New Yorkers to stay up to date with vaccinations.
