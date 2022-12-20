Watch CBS News
Health officials urge New Yorkers to stay up-to-date with vaccinations

NEW YORK -- City officials issued a health update Tuesday on the high cases of viruses heading into the holidays.

Starting this week, the city is making the updated COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine available to children ages 6 months to 4 years old.

The shots are available at all 11 public hospitals in the city.

The city's health commissioner said there has been a decrease in RSV cases and officials are watching flu cases, which started early this year and surged.

A masked-up Mayor Eric Adams spoke to New Yorkers about what's next.

"Encouragingly, this week we're starting to see a little bit of a flattening in transmission, but it's really too early to tell whether we have hit our peak," Adams said.

Authorities are urging New Yorkers to stay up to date with vaccinations.

December 20, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

