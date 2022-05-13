Health officials urge New Yorkers in most communities to wear masks indoors

Most New York communities now considered high risk for COVID-19

NEW YORK - New York state's Health Department is urging New Yorkers in most communities to wear masks indoors.

Health officials say all but one county is now considered medium or high risk as the Omicron subvariant continues to spread.

"As we closely monitor the numbers and as case levels remain high across the state, now is the time for every New Yorker to get vaccinated and boosted, test following exposure or symptoms, and stay home if unwell, even if you initially test negative on an at-home test. If you test positive, consult with your provider about treatments," said state Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett.





Cases Per 100K Population - 7-day Average





4/28/2022 5/5/2022 5/12/2022 Capital Region 44.76 52.42 55.63 Central New York 49.44 43.02 36.84 Finger Lakes 46.14 41.87 43.33 Long Island 34.68 45.67 59.53 Mid-Hudson 30.14 39.98 51.22 Mohawk Valley 52.13 49.04 47.13 New York City 25.42 40.50 44.34 North Country 37.37 35.22 40.41 Southern Tier 51.90 50.48 51.97 Western New York 54.98 58.49 64.13 Statewide 34.50 43.73 49.26

Forty five counties are considered high risk.

The Bronx is the only county considered low risk.

Check statewide variant data by https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-variant-data.

