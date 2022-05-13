Health officials urge New Yorkers in most communities to wear masks indoors
NEW YORK - New York state's Health Department is urging New Yorkers in most communities to wear masks indoors.
Health officials say all but one county is now considered medium or high risk as the Omicron subvariant continues to spread.
"As we closely monitor the numbers and as case levels remain high across the state, now is the time for every New Yorker to get vaccinated and boosted, test following exposure or symptoms, and stay home if unwell, even if you initially test negative on an at-home test. If you test positive, consult with your provider about treatments," said state Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett.
Cases Per 100K Population - 7-day Average
4/28/2022
5/5/2022
5/12/2022
Capital Region
44.76
52.42
55.63
Central New York
49.44
43.02
36.84
Finger Lakes
46.14
41.87
43.33
Long Island
34.68
45.67
59.53
Mid-Hudson
30.14
39.98
51.22
Mohawk Valley
52.13
49.04
47.13
New York City
25.42
40.50
44.34
North Country
37.37
35.22
40.41
Southern Tier
51.90
50.48
51.97
Western New York
54.98
58.49
64.13
Statewide
34.50
43.73
49.26
Forty five counties are considered high risk.
The Bronx is the only county considered low risk.
Check statewide variant data by https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-variant-data.
FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City's testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
for more features.