Health officials urge New Yorkers in most communities to wear masks indoors

By CBSNewYork Team

NEW YORK - New York state's Health Department is urging New Yorkers in most communities to wear masks indoors. 

Health officials say all but one county is now considered medium or high risk as the Omicron subvariant continues to spread. 

"As we closely monitor the numbers and as case levels remain high across the state, now is the time for every New Yorker to get vaccinated and boosted, test following exposure or symptoms, and stay home if unwell, even if you initially test negative on an at-home test. If you test positive, consult with your provider about treatments," said state Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett. 

 

Cases Per 100K Population - 7-day Average

 

 

 

4/28/2022

5/5/2022

5/12/2022

Capital Region

44.76

52.42

55.63

Central New York

49.44

43.02

36.84

Finger Lakes

46.14

41.87

43.33

Long Island

34.68

45.67

59.53

Mid-Hudson

30.14

39.98

51.22

Mohawk Valley

52.13

49.04

47.13

New York City

25.42

40.50

44.34

North Country

37.37

35.22

40.41

Southern Tier

51.90

50.48

51.97

Western New York

54.98

58.49

64.13

Statewide

34.50

43.73

49.26

Forty five counties are considered high risk. 

The Bronx is the only county considered low risk. 

Check statewide variant data by https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-variant-data.

FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City's testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments

