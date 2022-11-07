Watch CBS News
Health officials say monkeypox contributed to death of N.J. resident

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey health officials confirmed Monday that monkeypox was a contributing factor in the death of a New Jersey resident who also had other underlying conditions. 

Authorities have not released the person's identity, saying only the person was a Northern New Jersey resident. The resident died in October and was confirmed to have had monkeypox in September. 

New Jersey health officials say cases of monkeypox have been declining recently there, but add the disease is still circulating. 

Free monkeypox vaccines are available in New Jersey. You can get one by clicking here

For more information about monkeypox, click here

