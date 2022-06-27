Watch CBS News
Health

Health officials await additional monkeypox vaccines as cases climb to 48 in New York City

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Second day of long lines for monkeypox vaccine at Chelsea clinic
Second day of long lines for monkeypox vaccine at Chelsea clinic 02:00

NEW YORK - There are now 48 cases of monkeypox in New York City. 

City health officials are waiting for additional doses to vaccinate people who may have been exposed. 

The demand was overwhelming, and all appointments were booked through Monday. 

There were long lines at the Chelsea Sexual Health Clinic last week. 

So far, most of the cases are in men who have sex with men, or some other close contact. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 27, 2022 / 4:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.