Health Department spraying pesticides in Manhattan, Bronx to get rid of mosquitoes

NEW YORK -- The New York City Health Department is spraying pesticides on Thursday to get rid of mosquitoes.

Officials said there are no health concerns, but warned people who are sensitive to pesticides or want to avoid exposure should stay inside during the spraying.

It's happening in parts of Manhattan and the Bronx from 8:30 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

Here is the list of neighborhoods that are impacted:

ZIP Codes: 10019, 10023, 10024, 10025, 10026, 10027, 10029, 10030, 10031, 10032, 10033, 10034, 10035, 10037, 10039, 10040, 10069, 10115, 10457, 10458, 10460, 10463, 10467, 10468, 10470, 10471

10019, 10023, 10024, 10025, 10026, 10027, 10029, 10030, 10031, 10032, 10033, 10034, 10035, 10037, 10039, 10040, 10069, 10115, 10457, 10458, 10460, 10463, 10467, 10468, 10470, 10471 Neighborhoods: Bedford Park, Belmont, Bloomingdale, Carnegie Hill, Central Park, Central Harlem, East Harlem, Fieldston, Fordham Manor, Fort George, Hamilton Heights, Harlem, Hudson Heights, Jerome Park, Kingsbridge, Kingsbridge Heights, Lincoln Heights, Little Dominican Republic, Manhattan Village, Manhattanville, Marble Hill, Morningside Heights, Mosholu, North Riverdale, Riverdale, Spanish Harlem, Spuyten Duyvil, Striver's Row, Sugar Hill, Upper Manhattan, Upper West Side, Van Cortlandt Village, Washington Heights, West Harlem, Woodlawn Heights

The Health Department applies pesticides every summer to reduce the risk of mosquito-born diseases.

