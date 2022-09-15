Watch CBS News
Health Department spraying pesticides in Manhattan, Bronx to get rid of mosquitoes

NEW YORK -- The New York City Health Department is spraying pesticides on Thursday to get rid of mosquitoes. 

Officials said there are no health concerns, but warned people who are sensitive to pesticides or want to avoid exposure should stay inside during the spraying. 

It's happening in parts of Manhattan and the Bronx from 8:30 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

nyc-mosquito-pesticide-spray-1.jpg
CBS2

Here is the list of neighborhoods that are impacted:

  • ZIP Codes: 10019, 10023, 10024, 10025, 10026, 10027, 10029, 10030, 10031, 10032, 10033, 10034, 10035, 10037, 10039, 10040, 10069, 10115, 10457, 10458, 10460, 10463, 10467, 10468, 10470, 10471
  • Neighborhoods: Bedford Park, Belmont, Bloomingdale, Carnegie Hill, Central Park, Central Harlem, East Harlem, Fieldston, Fordham Manor, Fort George, Hamilton Heights, Harlem, Hudson Heights, Jerome Park, Kingsbridge, Kingsbridge Heights, Lincoln Heights, Little Dominican Republic, Manhattan Village, Manhattanville, Marble Hill, Morningside Heights, Mosholu, North Riverdale, Riverdale, Spanish Harlem, Spuyten Duyvil, Striver's Row, Sugar Hill, Upper Manhattan, Upper West Side, Van Cortlandt Village, Washington Heights, West Harlem, Woodlawn Heights

The Health Department applies pesticides every summer to reduce the risk of mosquito-born diseases.

Click here for more information

First published on September 15, 2022 / 12:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

