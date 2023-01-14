Track-and-field event at Washington Heights' Armory shines a spotlight on Historically Black Colleges and Universities

NEW YORK -- Historically Black colleges or universities, or HBCUs, date back nearly 200 years and survive by being creative and finding new ways to celebrate students and encourage enrollment.

A track-and-field event in Washington Heights put numerous HBCUs in the spotlight Saturday.

College sophomore Malcom Garbutt triumphs at balancing athletics and academics. Success comes to the 19-year-old on the track and in the classrooms at Delaware State University.

"A lot of students actually don't know about the opportunities available to them at HBCUs. Like, Delaware State wasn't on my original list," Garbutt said. "I was going to go to Temple [University], but they didn't have a men's track-and-field team, and so I contacted the coach at Delaware State University, and he actually informed me that based on my GPA, my SAT scores, I was qualified for a full academic ride. So an HBCU really opened the door for me for getting a free college education, as well as pursuing my dream running track and field."

There are more than 100 HBCUs in the nation.

About 30 campuses were represented by the young athletes of this HBCU Showcase at the Nike Track and Field Center at the Armory in Washington Heights.

"Track and field is actually a very big sport among HBCUs, as with any other sport, but running is something that's very accessible to everybody, like, regardless of economic class. Everyone can find access to a track," Garbutt said.

He traveled with teammates from Delaware to New York City for the event while his parents, Sylvian and Carla, and his sister Nyla arrived from the Philadelphia area to cheer him on.

"I'm super proud, super, super proud," Carla Garbutt said.

"I'm proud that he chose to go to an HBCU, too, because he could've went to other colleges," Nyla Garbutt said.

"HBCUs are here to stay. I mean, they just need more enrollment," Sylvian Garbutt said.

VIP guest speaker Mayor Eric Adams was brought to the center of the track as the competition took a brief pause.

Adams said it was important to him to come, give a shout out to HBCUs and talk about the opportunities they provide

Part of the event is a college fair with recruiters from schools and corporations giving advice. They tell us HBCUs have "unmatched" history, culture and mentorship.

Student Destini Pickens agrees. She's a senior at Florida A&M University.

"We have opportunities for internships, as well as just representing our school. So it's like, we're here as athletes, and we're also here to take care of education and business, too," she said.

For Pickens, Garbutt and the other students, competition is a natural part of this, but most important is the support they get from the HBCUs and from each other.