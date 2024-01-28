Watch CBS News
Hazmat team called to ammonia spill at ice rink on Long Island

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

BETHPAGE, N.Y. -- Hazmat teams were called to an ice rink on Long Island after an ammonia tank spilled.

Multiple fire department and the Nassau County Hazardous Material Response Team responded around 7:10 p.m. Saturday to the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Rink on Stewart Avenue for hazardous material leaking from a tank. 

They were able to contain the ammonia spill, and the rink was safety evacuated.

Fire officials said four people were evaluated but refused further medical attention. 

There was no word on what caused the spill. 

First published on January 28, 2024 / 10:58 AM EST

