Hazmat team called to investigate package with unknown substance delivered to Spring Valley Police Department

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- A hazmat team was called to the Spring Valley Police Department on Tuesday to investigate a package containing an unknown substance in plastic bags. 

Police said it was delivered to a private school Monday and brought to the police department. 

Tuesday morning, authorities decided the hazmat team should take possession of the package out of an abundance of caution. 

The building was temporarily evacuated during the transfer. 

Testing is ongoing. 

First published on November 8, 2022 / 6:05 PM

