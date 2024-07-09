Harvey Weinstein returns to court for status hearing. Here's the latest on his potential retrial.

NEW YORK -- Harvey Weinstein was back in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday for a status hearing.

Prosecutors said they do still intend to go back to the grand jury with new victims to seek a new indictment. They are still investigating a trauma-involved matter and called it an ongoing process, but said they plan to have it figured out by fall, adding women were not ready to come forward at the last trial but are ready now.

His next court date is scheduled for July 19.

Weinstein, 72, is supposed to be retried after Labor Day. Prosecutors say November is more realistic, but the defense wants to keep a September start date.

One of his accusers from the first trial was in the courtroom Tuesday.

Why Weinstein's initial conviction was overturned

Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction and 23-year sentence was overturned in April by an appeals court after his attorneys argued he did not get a fair trial. The court voted 4-3 and said, "The trial court erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts."

But in a dissent, one judge wrote the decision was "endangering decades of progress in this incredibly complex and nuanced area of law" regarding sex crimes.

Six women had testified at trial, though he was facing charges related to three.

Weinstein was found guilty of forcibly performing a sex act on one woman and rape in the third degree for an attack on another woman.

He was acquitted on charges of predatory sex assault and first-degree rape.

Weinstein's appearance on Tuesday

The movie mogul entered the courtroom in a wheelchair looking pale and serious, staring straight ahead. His attorneys said he suffers from numerous medical issues like diabetes, fluid on his heart and lungs, and isn't receiving proper care at Rikers Island.

They said he's a man without much light at the end of the tunnel and accuse the Manhattan District Attorney's Office of delay tactics, which it denies.

Weinstein remains behind bars because he was convicted of rape in Los Angeles in 2022 and sentenced to 16 years.

Weinstein maintains all encounters were consensual.