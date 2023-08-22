Watch CBS News
Harry Belafonte posthumously awarded the key to New York City

NEW YORK -- Harry Belafonte was posthumously honored Tuesday with the key to New York City.

The music legend died in April at the age of 96.

Belafonte was known as the King of Calypso and as a civil rights activist.

Mayor Eric Adams said he "balanced artistry and activism with a voice that pushed through racial boundaries and transcended the confines of the recording studio. 

