Former congressman Charles Rangel remembers friend, fellow son of Harlem Harry Belafonte

NEW YORK -- As we remember civil rights and entertainment icon Harry Belafonte, we spoke to some people who knew him best, including former congressman Charles Rangel.

"He may be known for his singing and his acting, but quite frankly ... without Harry Belafonte, we never would have been able to march together from Selma to Montgomery," Rangel said.

That march in 1965 helped to galvanize both ordinary citizens and well-known activists in a landmark action for voting rights and against racial injustice.

"The money and the organizational skills that Harry brought made it all possible," Rangel said.

Rangel adds his participation was typical of his devotion to humanitarian and civil rights issues.

"We know that his depth of his commitment, whether he was dealing with presidents or just an unemployed worker, is totally untold," he said.

Rangel also talked about Belafonte's deep New York roots; Harlem specifically was closest to his heart

"He and Dizzy Gillespie and Ozzie Davis and other talented people would rehearse and out of that, really, that came his thought of and his love and affection for Harlem," Rangel said.

Finally Rangel says the world lost a unique voice, a champion in entertainment and a giant standing up for all of humanity.

"We will miss him. He was truly a warrior that struggled for justice," he said.