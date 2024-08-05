Watch CBS News
Kamala Harris campaign expected to announce VP running mate Tuesday morning

By Aaron Navarro, Nancy Cordes

/ CBS News

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign is expected to officially announce her running mate sometime Tuesday morning, followed by a campaign video that will be released before their Philadelphia rally the same day, according to multiple people familiar with the selection process. 

Politico first reported the campaign's plans.

Harris' expected announcement will come about two weeks after President Biden ended his reelection campaign, prompting the Democratic Party to quickly coalesce around the vice president. 

On Sunday, Harris interviewed the top contenders to be her running mate, including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly in person in Washington. She also met with other candidates in person and virtually.

In 2020, Mr. Biden announced his selection of Harris as his running mate with a text message.

A majority of Democratic delegates has already voted to select Harris as the party's nominee for president in an early virtual roll call vote, her campaign and the Democratic Party said Friday, cementing her status at the top of the ticket heading into November.

Aaron Navarro

Aaron Navarro is a CBS News digital reporter covering the 2024 elections. He was previously an associate producer for the CBS News political unit in the 2021 and 2022 election cycles.

