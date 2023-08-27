Harlem's first legal marijuana dispensary plans to open on Sept. 5

Harlem's first legal marijuana store set to open on Sept. 5

NEW YORK -- Harlem's first legal marijuana dispensary is getting ready to open, despite some pushback from the community.

The state is opening the dispensary at a building on 125th Street, across from the Apollo Theater.

As CBS New York reported back in April, the 125th Street Business Improvement District fought against that location and filed a lawsuit, in part, because of its proximity to a school.

We have since learned that Gotham Buds has a tentative grand opening for Sept. 5.

In a statement, the business improvement district said, in part, "We want all of our Harlem businesses to thrive, so we will do everything in our power to help make this be a success for Gotham Buds and our community."