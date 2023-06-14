1 critically injured, 3 others hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Harlem

NEW YORK -- At least one person fighting for their life after a multi-car accident in Harlem on Wednesday afternoon.

This happened just after 1:30 p.m. on West 119th Street at Lenox Avenue. At least three cars were seemingly totaled at the intersection.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but when police arrived, four people were unconscious and rushed to a local hospital.

Of those injured, two men and one woman are expected to be OK, but the fourth is a woman in critical condition.

A good Samaritan helped save one driver from the wreckage. Rashad Ali, a clerk at a nearby bodega, told CBS2 he came out to see a BMW on fire with the driver inside passed out, so he grabbed his fire extinguisher and put out the flames before they spread.

"The other people, they was getting scared, like it was gonna explode. Everybody was running away, going back and forth. I was like, keep doing it, turn the fire off with this, and ... two people came and they helped the guy, take him out," he said.

Police are on scene now investigating how this happened and if there is any criminality involved.