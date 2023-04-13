Watch CBS News
Biden administration pledges $10 million to Harlem-based environmental group

NEW YORK -- The Environmental Protection Agency is creating a technical assistance center in Harlem to help the community improve its environment.

The Biden administration pledged $10 million to the Harlem-based group We Act For Environmental Justice.

The group successfully advocated to build Riverbank State Park on top of the North River Wastewater Treatment Plant.

They will act as one of 17 liaisons throughout the country.

"Being able to execute on those solutions together as partners, it's a great way for us to create a rising tide that lifts all boats," EPA administrator Michael Regan said.

There was also a roundtable discussion Thursday on improving the health of Harlem.

