NEW YORK -- Harlem held its annual tree lighting ceremony Thursday night.

Santa Claus was there to greet families outside the Adam Clayton Powell Jr. state office building on West 125th Street.

Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado was also among those in attendance.

It was a wonderful night celebrating the holiday season at the annual Harlem Holiday Tree Lighting.



Thank you to all those in the community who came out to make tonight special. pic.twitter.com/WUmf6MvMRn — Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado (@LtGovDelgado) December 9, 2022

There were train rides, carolers and performances from the Harlem School of the Arts.