Harlem School of the Arts has a new leader spreading holiday cheer

NEW YORK - For nearly 60 years, Harlem School of the Arts has offered high-level training for young, passionate performers. Now, under the leadership of a new president, the future is shaping up to share with the wider community.

The holiday season hit the ground running with a new man at the helm of HSA. President and CEO James C. Horton took over in October.

"A lot of times what happens with our kids, in particular... We send our kids outside of the community to get high level services," Horton said. "You don't have to leave your community. You can walk right across the street, travel a couple of blocks, and you're here."

A Chicago native, Horton chased his theater dreams to Harlem and found himself on a path to give back, with a previous position at the Harlem Children's Zone. He draws inspiration from HSA founder, opera singer Dorothy Maynor.

"It is a connection to a foundation of the rich history of Harlem, the rich history of our founder, Dorothy Maynor, who exuded excellence in the early in the sixties as a black woman singing opera," said Horton. "How layered is that?"

With programming paid for in large part by grant funding, today's students train and perform with professionals after school. Singers recently led the lighting of the Harlem Christmas tree, and dancers opened for the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall.

"That was just a beautiful sort of full circle moment in seeing literally an all-Black and Brown girl kick line on the stage at Radio City Music Hall. They looked fabulous. They were perfect," Horton said. "That type of exposure, that type of opportunity, it's the pathway."

Graduates have gone on to win Grammys and Oscars and land big gigs on Broadway. Horton hopes to open these opportunities for even more kids of the neighborhood, starting next semester with sample classes for all to try.

"What would it look like if we would start providing services to young people who are incarcerated…working with foster care systems, and making sure that we're not only in schools, but we're in places where art can be a primary vehicle of transformation to support a holistic development of young people and adults?" Horton proposed.

HSA's Home for the Holidays recitals over the weekend also acted as a donation drive for nonprofits, with attendees bringing toys kids can see themselves in, including a large batch of Claudie dolls, the American Girl growing up during the Harlem Renaissance.

Harlem School of the Arts will still accept toys at the drive drop-off boxes at the entrance, located at 645 St. Nicholas Avenue.

