Harlem residents want clarification from city on whether luxury apartment building is being turned into migrant shelter

NEW YORK -- Harlem residents are accusing the city of using the bait-and-switch tactic on them.

They told CBS New York on Thursday, what was built as a luxury apartment building almost 10 years ago is actually now being turned into a migrant shelter. And they said it came with no warning.

"We should have been informed. It's like they snuck in here," said Tiffany Fulton, the executive director of community outreach organization Silent Voices United Inc.

Fulton is not keeping her voice quiet about what she says is the city blindsiding her Harlem community.

"I am looking for answers," Fulton said.

READ MORE: Some skeptical if New York City's migrant shelter curfew will improve public safety

Last week, she snapped photos showing crews moving furniture into a vacant 35-unit complex on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near 130th Street, including shots of boxes of twin bunks beds.

On Thursday, they were seen through windows all set up. Fulton said local leaders confirmed with her that they're moving migrants there.

"They're turning this into a sanctuary for asylum seekers," Fulton said.

READ MORE: New York City sees huge spike in people seeking shelter, according to new report

The building was first marketed as a luxury doorman building. Condos include kitchens with granite countertops and marble bathrooms. Renderings show it even has an indoor swimming pool on its roof.

But records state its developers defaulted on loans, and for a decade the building remained empty.

Am artist rendering show a swimming pool inside the 35-unit complex on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard in Harlem. NY Nesting

A major question area residents want answered as soon as possible is how exactly the city even get control of the building.

With rents skyrocketing, Harlem residents say it could have been turned into affordable housing.

"These apartments could be used for us to go into," Leslie Johnson said.

They are also concerned about gun violence.

"We have problems with our own children shooting each other, but then you bring a foreign entity in here," Ruth McDaniels said.

Marquis A. Harrison, the chairperson of Community Board 10, said he fears a shifty move like this could cause further division among groups.

"We welcome migrants, but the way things are done are very important, and when residents are not informed, when our opinions are not taken into account, this is what causes animosity," Harrison said.

They're all hoping for some clarification soon.

CBS New York reached out to the mayor's office for a comment, but has not yet heard back. The community will be hosting a meeting on Thursday night to discuss the topic.