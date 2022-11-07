Photos show "Black Is Beautiful" at New York Historical Society

NEW YORK -- Right now at the New York Historical Society, the Black Is Beautiful exhibit transports you back to the 1950s and '60s, the heyday of Harlem-based photographer Kwame Brathwaite.

Afros and album covers adorn the walls of the museum. The traveling exhibit has made its way back to the home of the photographer, whose son, Kwame S. Brathwaite, helped select a striking series of images, CBS2's Jessi Mitchell reported Monday.

Brathwaite captured Harlem at a time of pride in culture and connection to the continent of Africa.

"It speaks volumes to standing up for yourself and believing who you are," the younger Brathwaite said of his favorite pair of photos, showing young Black women and men standing together.

The Brathwaite family received support from the New York Historical Society, as well as Aperture and Bank of America, to put together the installation, which includes an immersive audio experience and companion coffee table book.

"Not only was he a great photographer, but he was a wonderful storyteller," said curator Marilyn Kushner. "He was an historian. And there were so many different sides to him, which is what I want people to be able to take away from this exhibition."

The Brathwaites acknowledge that Black was not always considered beautiful, a concept still being challenged in today's society.

"I think they taught us we can embrace a different standard," Brathwaite said of his father's group of artist friends. "You look at things like the Crown Act, which is still, you know, fighting for the ability to wear your hair and natural hairstyle in the workplace and at school. There are still things that are prevalent."

The impact presents itself in the images, from protests to parades.

"You look at the children and you see them looking up at the adults in the photograph," Kushner said about a photo of the Marcus Garvey Day parade, "and it's giving children a way to really understand who they are and giving them heroes to look up to."

One venue drew Brathwaite's focus as an icon of culture, the Apollo Theater.

"He was the official photographer," the younger Brathwaite acknowledged. "Amateur night, I'd be in the front row."

His father's studio stood just a few doors down. On that stretch of street, named after his uncle, Elombe Brath, the photographer's son reflected on the lessons and legacy his family leaves for the future.

"It's really just an honor that that's able to be here, and then right across the street from the new Studio Museum," he said.

The landscape may have changed, but the spirit of Harlem and the heart of its culture remains the same.

You can visit the Black Is Beautiful exhibit at the New York Historical Society through Jan. 15.

