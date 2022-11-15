Harlem Holiday Lights spreading message of peace and unity this holiday season

NEW YORK -- The 29th annual Harlem Holiday Lights was supposed to start Tuesday, but it has been postponed due to weather.

All the fun will now happen next Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The big event brings the community together with a parade that starts at 125th Street and Broadway. It travels up and down the streets of Harlem, eventually reaching Marcus Garvey Park for a tree lighting ceremony.

Activation sites will be set up along the route that will include special promos & giveaways by 125th Street businesses owners, and information stations for those seeking help on everything from health and wellness to cure programs.

We spoke with this year's grand marshals, celebrity chef Melba Wilson owner of Melba's Restaurant, and founder Barbara Askins the president and CEO of the 125th Street Business Improvement District.

"To serve as grand marshal, I'm like wow. But it also shows kids of color if we can do it, they can do," Wilson said.

"When everyone comes to see the different areas -- this parade goes up Malcolm X, it goes on 116th Street, 125th Street. We have created a big cross in the middle of Harlem that we're going to traverse through," Askins added.

