Dozens of guns collected at buyback event in Harlem

NEW YORK -- New York City continues to do what it can to get guns off the streets.

A gun buyback event was held Saturday afternoon at the Soul Saving Station Church in Harlem. It was hosted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and the NYPD.

Dozens of guns were turned in.

Residents were allowed to turn in up to five weapons. Depending on the type of gun, they received pre-paid gift cards from $50 to $500.

June 25, 2022

