"Harlem Day" remembers late actor and activist Harry Belafonte

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Masses come out for Harlem Day celebrations
NEW YORK -- It was a special day of celebrations in Harlem on Sunday.

The 49th annual "Harlem Day" was held on West 135th Street. Three different stages hosted music, plays, and dance.

This year's celebration also paid tribute to the late actor and activist Harry Belafonte.

"This is a man who in 1957 outsold Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra, and he did all of this and decided not to bask in the fame and count his money. He decided to step up and get in the ring and do the work," Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado said.

Sunday's events wrapped up the end of "Harlem Week," which has now been extended to 10 days. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 20, 2023 / 11:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

