Child found safe after car stolen in Harlem, police say. Suspect in custody.

Car stolen in Harlem with child inside, police say

Car stolen in Harlem with child inside, police say

Car stolen in Harlem with child inside, police say

NEW YORK -- A car was stolen with a 1-year-old girl in the backseat Tuesday morning in Harlem.

Police say the child has been found safe and the suspect is now in custody.

The car was taken shortly before 9 a.m. from 134th Street near Frederick Douglas Boulevard.

The search ended less than an hour later at 72nd Street and 1st Avenue on the Upper East Side.

So far, no further details have been released.

Stick with CBS New York for the latest updates on this developing story.