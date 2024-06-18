Watch CBS News
Child found safe after car stolen in Harlem, police say. Suspect in custody.

By Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A car was stolen with a 1-year-old girl in the backseat Tuesday morning in Harlem. 

Police say the child has been found safe and the suspect is now in custody.

The car was taken shortly before 9 a.m. from 134th Street near Frederick Douglas Boulevard.

The search ended less than an hour later at 72nd Street and 1st Avenue on the Upper East Side. 

So far, no further details have been released. 

Renee Anderson

Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.

First published on June 18, 2024 / 9:28 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

