Harlem Book Fair highlights Haitian authors and artists

Harlem Book Fair aims to inspire through the power of Haitian culture

Harlem Book Fair aims to inspire through the power of Haitian culture

Harlem Book Fair aims to inspire through the power of Haitian culture

NEW YORK — The Caribbean Culture Center African Diaspora Institute will welcome the public to the Harlem Book Fair this weekend, welcoming visitors into a space that is currently spotlighting the Haitian experience.

Forty-eight years ago, CCCADI executive director Melody Capote's aunt had a vision to connect communities of color.

"We're not a museum on purpose," Capote said. "It's really about being a space that centers artists of African descent ... so that general audiences have access to an institution that reflected our history accurately."

Focusing this year on Haiti's historic fight for freedom, programming for the Harlem Book Fair will feature discussions with authors like Francesca Momplaisir and Edwidge Danticat, all set against the backdrop of a two-story exhibition, called "Home is Home" in Haitian Creole.

"It was just incredible to have all these artists work together," said CCCADI programs director Sabine Blaizin.

From voudou depictions to political declarations, local Haitian creatives collaborated to explore the themes of religion, rebellion and family through the lens of different living spaces. Blaizin's own song sings forth from a shell, as she calls the collection a decolonization of her mind.

"Tying into my Haitian ancestry, I uncovered and unveiled such great strength," Blaizin said, "but also it's a spirit and a way of life that is going to carry me through. And I know it was intentional by my own ancestors.

As it approaches its 50th anniversary celebration, the organization is preparing to open the Institute for Racial and Social Justice for Arts and Culture, providing a working space and a way for artists to connect.

"In the last few years, we've trained about 265 artists," Capote said. "We thought we were going to touch maybe 40, and the need was so great from our artists…This institute and incubator will give artists an opportunity to train, learn and get paid."

Visitors can purchase some of the art pieces, along with books and other featured items flaunting Haitian pride.

The Harlem Book Fair programming started Thursday with the first author talk, followed by a full day of events on Saturday. To learn more, click here.

Have a story idea or tip in Harlem? Email Jessi by CLICKING HERE.