Uncertain future looms for blighted Harlem block

NEW YORK - The future remains uncertain for a dilapidated block in Harlem. The One45 development proposal would have brought more than 900 apartments to the corner of West 145th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard, but developers pulled their rezoning request Tuesday. Community pushback sent the project back to the drawing board.

The busy block has plenty of foot traffic, not many places to step inside. That would have changed with the One45 towers, which offered apartments at varying price points, as well as the city's first Green Energy District supporting the neighborhood. Neighbors like Moire Davis want to see something new, but only if it fits into her corner of Harlem.

"Pulling the application will give the community time to have some input, if they're really interested in building something that's beneficial, and we're not oblivious to business," said Davis, who serves as resident association president at the nearby Esplanade Gardens complex.

Developers submitted a final change to their proposal for the site, dropping the price point of nearly 200 of the 915 apartments to 50% or below the area median income.

"Affordability, that's a funny word," Davis said, "and at the last minute to bolster it. Why didn't you come in with that?"

Council member Kristin Richardson Jordan (D-Harlem) was outspoken as she represented her neighborhood throughout the process, demanding not only more low-income units, but also more family-sized homes beyond studios and one-bedroom units.

The development group released a statement addressing the opposition, saying, "Despite our best efforts it is not possible to proceed with a project that would have created an unprecedented and enormous amount of truly affordable housing, high paying union jobs, year-round paid youth internships, access to health care, career training and NYC 1st Green Energy District for the village of Harlem."

At the Association for a Better New York breakfast Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams announced a plan to release a new housing blueprint in the city, focused on reframing and relaxing zoning ordinances.

"All throughout New York there are places we could be developing and building that are suited for people to live," Adams said.

Davis told me her area is not suited for a property as large as One45, as Esplanade Gardens is already suffering seawall failures. The One45 development team is not responsible for the safety of surrounding structures.

The developers are not saying what they plan to put on the block now, but under current zoning it could be something like the storage facility across the street.

"Storage is something people need," Davis said, "just like parking. Maybe they should build a parking garage. That's big business, low maintenance, and I'm sure the spots will fill up."

For now, the blight will remain in sight.

