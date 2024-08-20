Harlem American Legion post honors Brigadier General Charles Young, the Army's first Black general

NEW YORK – Veterans in Harlem find a community home at the American Legion Post #398, which bears the name of the Army's first Black general, Charles Young.

The 20th century hero was posthumously promoted to Brigadier General last year, and the Legion's leaders are using the title to inspire neighbors.

Who is Brigadier General Charles Young?

Born enslaved the year before the Civil War, Young was a baby when his father orchestrated the family's escape, then traveled back south as a Union soldier. Young pursued his father's passion for patriotism, becoming just the third Black graduate of West Point.

Young was tapped to develop the Military Sciences program at Wilberforce University in Ohio, the first of its kind for Black students, and he continued to train young Black soldiers during the Spanish-American War, before leading troops into battle from the Philippines to Liberia. Young was also appointed as the first Black National Parks superintendent.

After his death, the year after its establishment, the Harlem American Legion members paid to bring Young's body back from Liberia, then transferred him to Arlington National Cemetery for a funeral with full honors.

"A lot of Black veterans, it wasn't recognized what they did"

Post #398 Commander Trenton Brown said Young deserves his posthumous promotion to Brigadier General for his life of leadership.

"It means a lot to me and to the family," Brown said, "because a lot of Black veterans, it wasn't recognized what they did."

"When they told him he was ready for discharge, he rode a horse 500 miles just to prove his physical shape," said Edward Feaster, 1st Vice Commander at American Legion Post #398.

Today, the members follow in Young's footsteps, hosting youth for citizenship training and oratory contests. They are also actively trying to reach younger veterans, who face a new set of challenges after service.

"There's a high rate of suicides among veterans," said Brown, "and we're here to lend an ear and to help them."

Having a safe space for those who are struggling is key. The veterans are fundraising for repairs to their 100-year-old building, including rebuilding the back deck. With the new nameplate, though, Brigadier General Charles Young will beckon to the community as a beacon of hope.

The name unveiling ceremony starts Saturday, Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. outside the American Legion on West 132nd Street.

Have a story idea or tip in Harlem? Email Jessi by CLICKING HERE.