Annual African American Day Parade in Harlem highlights culture, heritage & unity

NEW YORK -- A celebration of American Black culture was held in Harlem on Sunday.

The African American Day Parade made its way up Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

Mayor Eric Adams was among the marchers.

Organizers say the parade is meant to highlight African American culture, heritage and unity.

"It means everything. I wait every year for this. This is the end of summer, officially," one paradegoer said.

"We need this parade. We need everybody to support it, to support Harlem," another paradegoer said.

The parade started 54 years ago in 1969. It's held every third Sunday in September.

September 17, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

