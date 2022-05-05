Harlem Academy expands enrollment with help of new building

NEW YORK -- An elite education for underserved children is the promise from Harlem Academy, a small, low-cost private school established in 2004. The academy's new campus will open its doors for even more gifted students very soon.

Space and natural light are no longer a problem in the brand new, five-story building on St Nicholas Avenue above West 141st Street. It is a big change from the three first-floor storefronts the school called home for nearly two decades.

"It's really big and pretty," said fourth grade student Miley Kyer. "There's a huge library, which I really enjoy."

Kyer and her classmates see themselves on the shelves of the library and their classrooms, with Black and Brown faces gracing the covers of books in an environment designed to foster growth.

"We have more space and more opportunities to do other things," said Blake Talley, a fourth grade student.

The independent academy currently serves 110 students from first through eighth grade, who need a more challenging curriculum than public schools can often provide.

"It's more advanced, and they teach you more stuff," said fourth grade student Matteo Eman, who is in his first year at the academy.

Students also have to show they care about contributing to their community.

"I recently got a commendation for compassion for helping a student with her backpack when she had crutches," Talley said.

Families must also have an involved adult at home to help the children achieve their goals.

"It comes down to our mission," said founder and Head of School Vinny Dotoli, "which is the idea of equity, of opportunity for promising youth, and lots of people coming together who believe in that."

Each student pays only what the family can afford, depending on income. Dotoli set his teaching track on a new course after noticing a lack of diversity in elite academia.

"There's no way that anyone can tell you that there aren't as many bright boys and girls born in those communities than there are on the Upper West Side or Downtown or anywhere else in the city," Dotoli said.

Dotoli rallied a group of parents and philanthropists to start the school with just one first grade class in 2004. Next year the academy will welcome its first Kindergarten class and expand all other grades.

There is still time to apply for your child's spot at Harlem Academy. To learn how, click here.