Happy 140th birthday to the Brooklyn Bridge

By Jesse Zanger

NYC celebrates anniversary of Brooklyn Bridge with new public space
NEW YORK - Happy birthday to the eighth wonder of the world. 

Wednesday is the 140th anniversary of the opening of the Brooklyn Bridge

Mayor Eric Adams marked the occasion by announcing the opening of a revitalized public space next to the bridge. 

After being closed to the public for over a decade, the new space in Chinatown is called The Arches and features areas for basketball, pickleball and shuffleboard. 

