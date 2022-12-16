Time Out NY shares unique ways to celebrate Hanukkah in New York City
NEW YORK -- It's almost time start celebrating Hanukkah as the Jewish holiday begins this Sunday.
The eight-night long Festival of Lights is filled with food and tradition, but if you're looking for some out-of-the-box ways to celebrate the holiday, we've got you covered.
Rossilynne Culgan, the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York.
Her suggestions include menorah lightings, a great event for families or anyone with a sweet tooth, a comedy show featuring some of the funniest Jewish comedians and more.
