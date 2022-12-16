Watch CBS News
Time Out NY shares unique ways to celebrate Hanukkah in New York City

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Things to do to kick off Hanukkah around NYC
Things to do to kick off Hanukkah around NYC 03:17

NEW YORK -- It's almost time start celebrating Hanukkah as the Jewish holiday begins this Sunday.

The eight-night long Festival of Lights is filled with food and tradition, but if you're looking for some out-of-the-box ways to celebrate the holiday, we've got you covered.

Rossilynne Culgan, the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York.

Her suggestions include menorah lightings, a great event for families or anyone with a sweet tooth, a comedy show featuring some of the funniest Jewish comedians and more.

For more details on these events, click here.

