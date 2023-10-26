Officials: Westchester County resident Hani Saleh caught with illegal gun inside vehicle covered in anti-Israel graffiti

Police: NY man found with gun accused of driving car with anti-Israel writing

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- An apparent protest over the Israel-Hamas war led to a gun arrest in White Plains.

Police there stopped 47-year-old Hani Saleh, of Elmsford, for driving a car covered with anti-Israel and anti-United States graffiti, including swastikas. They say the writing obstructed the windshield and the license plate had been altered.

Officers searched the car and say they found a loaded 40-caliber handgun. Saleh did not have a permit for the weapon.

Saleh was remanded to the Westchester County Jail.

Police say an FBI task force has joined the ongoing investigation.