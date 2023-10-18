Visual artists project images of people kidnapped by Hamas on New York City buildings, landmarks

Visual artists project images of people kidnapped by Hamas on NYC buildings

Visual artists project images of people kidnapped by Hamas on NYC buildings

Visual artists project images of people kidnapped by Hamas on NYC buildings

NEW YORK -- A group of local visual artists have taken a bold step to remember the nearly 200 people kidnapped by Hamas.

Their images are being projected on buildings and landmarks around New York City.

Related story: Posters of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas torn down in New York suburb

Pictures of hostages were first displayed at the United Nations building last week.

"We believe that we need the world leaders to see what's going on. We need their help. We need the Arab leaders to see what's going on. We need the people to understand what Hamas is doing is not only against international law, but it's against any human right and common sense," said Or Waknin, CEO of ATD Audio Visual.

The images are being displayed on buildings around the country.