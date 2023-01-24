7 reported dead in shootings in Half Moon Bay, suspect in custody

Law enforcement officials rushed to the scene of shootings at two locations in the city of Half Moon Bay, California, where seven people were killed, CBS Bay Area and The Associated Press reported. The suspect is in custody, the San Mateo Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said it responded to a shooting with multiple victims near Highway 92 in Half Moon Bay, about 30 miles south of San Francisco. It later said that a suspect was in custody and that there was "no ongoing threat to the community at this time."

A suspect is taken into custody following shootings in Half Moon Bay, California, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. CBS Bay Area

Law enforcement had gathered at the Magic Mushroom Farm on San Mateo Road/Highway 92 and at a second business located further south on Cabrillo Highway S./Highway 1, according to CBS Bay Area. At least one person was transported to the hospital from the mushroom farm with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was identified as Zhao Chunli, 67, of Half Moon Bay, the station reported.

San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine said four people were killed at the farm and three at a trucking business on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay, The AP reported. Pine said the suspect worked for one of the businesses, and he described the suspect as a "disgruntled worker."

The shooting comes after the weekend's deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park, in Southern California, that left at least 11 people dead.

"Gun violence has come to our district today and I will do whatever I can to support the San Mateo County Sheriff's Department and Half Moon Bay city officials during this tragic event," Josh Becker, a state representative from the area, wrote on Twitter. "We will continue to monitor this situation. My thoughts go out to all affected."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted,"At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay."

"Tragedy upon tragedy," Newsom added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.