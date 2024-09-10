Haledon, N.J. police officer accidentally shot at Passaic shooting range, authorities say

PASSAIC, N.J. - A Haledon police officer was accidentally shot at the Passaic County Police Academy Shooting Range Tuesday, authorities said.

The officer was struck following an "accidental discharge" during advanced firearms training.

The officer was rushed to St. Joseph's University Trauma Center in serious but stable condition.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident.

"We wish our officer a speedy recovery and extend our unwavering support during this difficult time. We thank everyone for their love and support, which is greatly appreciated," Haledon Borough Police Department posted on social media. "The sacrifices and dangers faced by law enforcement officers serve as constant reminders of the challenges inherent in their commitment to serve and protect our communities."

Check back soon for more on this developing story.